Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Gathering of 20 or more people barred in Haryana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:14 IST
Coronavirus: Gathering of 20 or more people barred in Haryana

The Haryana government on Friday decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in urban and rural areas of the state which restricts the gathering of 20 or more people at one place, a government statement said. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus, it added.

However, the permissible gathering in Gurgaon and Faridabad will be restricted to five persons only, it further said. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Health Minister Anil Vij reviewed steps being taken to check the spread of the deadly infection here, it said.

It was decided at the meeting that after schools and colleges, coaching centres in the state too will remain closed till March March 31, it said. Khattar also urged the government employees to remain alert and available round the clock stressing that they have to play a vital role in tackling the pandemic.

"The role of employees in this situation should help to create awareness among people to take precautions and maintain social distancing," said Khattar. He directed the concerned officers to ensure the availability of adequate stock of essential commodities so that there is no shortage.

It was also decided that the respective General Managers of Haryana Roadways in the districts would be authorised to take decisions regarding reducing the frequency of intra-state and inter-state public transport depending on the number of passengers on day to day basis. Though the frequency of buses could be reduced by up to 40 per cent, they would also make sure that passengers do not suffer, the statement said, adding that the city bus service in Gurgaon shall be curtailed till further orders.

The police department will set up quarantine facilities and isolation wards and dry ration will be distributed to the beneficiaries of Anganwadis at their doorstep, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

North Korea fires unidentified projectile -Yonhap

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap said on Saturday, citing South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff.A Joint Chiefs spokesman could not immediately be reached. Japans coast...

FACTBOX-California, New York and Illinois 'stay at home' orders: What's allowed?

Three U.S. states - California, New York and Illinois - have issued similar statewide stay at home orders directing more than 72 million residents to remain in their homes for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic. New Jers...

Panama's Copa Airlines cancels all flights as coronavirus crisis spreads

Panamas Copa Airlines on Friday said it will suspend all operations from March 22 until April 21, making it the first Latin American carrier to take such a drastic measure in order to weather the coronavirus crisis. Air travel in Latin Amer...

Olympics-USA Swimming calls for Tokyo Games postponement

USA Swimming called for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed for a year on Friday, joining a chorus of growing international concern about the safety of the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic. The heavily decorated swimming program expr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020