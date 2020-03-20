Maha: Unseasonal rain in Osmanabad, crops damaged

Rain accompanied by strongwinds and hail hit Kallam tehsil of Osmanabad in Maharashtraon Friday, damaging grape and mango plantations, and rabicrops like jowar, wheat and gram, officials said

Local farmers said the administration must assess cropdamage quickly and provide compensation.

