Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Delhi's Chhatarpur Temple to be closed from Saturday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:28 IST
Coronavirus: Delhi's Chhatarpur Temple to be closed from Saturday

The famous Chhatarpur Temple in Delhi will be closed from March 21 till further notice in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the management of the shrine said on Friday. Arrangements have been made for live streaming of morning and evening aarti on the website of the temple for the devotees, said Dr Kishore Chawla, the chief executive officer of Sri Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir Trust.

"In view of the extraordinary situation arising out of COVID-19 and keeping in view the request made by Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and directives of Delhi government, it is has been decided by the management of Chhatarpur Mandir with a heavy heart that the temple will remain closed from Saturday(March 21) till further notice," Chawla said in a statement. However, all the rituals, aarti and bhog, will be performed as usual and the devotees can watch it live on the temple's website, he said.

Delhi has reported 17 confirmed coronavirus cases so far. India reported 50 fresh cases of COVID-19, highest in a day, taking the tally to 223 on Friday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Macron's popularity jumps as French approve of coronavirus response

French President Emmanuel Macrons popularity rating jumped to a more than two-year high, according to an opinion poll published on Friday, showing his handling of the coronavirus crisis was being given a big vote of confidence. Some 51 of t...

Govt should suspend NPR, CAA for 3 months amid coronavirus threat: Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader and former Union cabinet minister Salman Khurshid has suggested that the government should postpone the National Population Register NPR and other such things for three months in the face of the coronavirus threat. He...

North Korea fires unidentified projectile -Yonhap

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap said on Saturday, citing South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff.A Joint Chiefs spokesman could not immediately be reached. Japans coast...

FACTBOX-California, New York and Illinois 'stay at home' orders: What's allowed?

Three U.S. states - California, New York and Illinois - have issued similar statewide stay at home orders directing more than 72 million residents to remain in their homes for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic. New Jers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020