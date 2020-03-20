Left Menu
Nagaland bars entry of visitors to government buildings

  PTI
  Kohima
  Updated: 20-03-2020 20:34 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:34 IST
The Nagaland government barred entry of visitors to the state secretariat and other administrative buildings in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Friday. The state Home Department issued an office memorandum on Thursday, barring the entry of the visitors to the secretariat.

Other administrative buildings, including the police headquarters, started following the order on Friday, they said. The restrictions would continue till further orders, officials said.

Meanwhile, authorities have started screening all persons entering the state through trains at the Dimapur railway station. Police personnel manning different check gates at the inter-state borders are also screening persons entering Nagaland by road.

The state government has also directed all deputy commissioners to temporarily suspend enrollment activities where biometric records are needed to be taken. State Health and Family Welfare Department said there is no positive case of COVID-19 in Nagaland and no samples have been sent for testing till date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

