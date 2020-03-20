Lucknow admin told to identify parties attended by singer Kanika Kapoor

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday asked the Lucknow administration to identify the parties attended by Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for coronavirus. "A probe has been ordered to ascertain all parties attended by Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor. District Magistrate Lucknow has been asked to probe and submit a report within 24 hours," Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said. "Directives have also been issued to identify those who attend the party," an official release issued here said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.