Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Inmates of Bengal prisons won't be allowed to

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:15 IST
Coronavirus: Inmates of Bengal prisons won't be allowed to

Inmates of all correctional homes in West Bengal will not be allowed to meet their family members till March 31 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Friday. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure, said a senior officer of the West Bengal Correctional Services Department.

"We see a large gathering of visitors, mostly family members, in front of correctional homes throughout the state every day. It has been a concern for us since the process was hindering social distancing, which is one of the effective tools to tackle coronavirus," the officer said. "Keeping this in mind, a decision was taken to not allow such meetings till March 31 or until further orders were issued depending on the situation," he said.

All the superintendents have been asked to see that the reason for such a measure is explained well to the prisoners and their relatives so that there is no resentment, he added. Family members of the inmates will be allowed to dial the correctional homes to get information on the health of the concerned prisoner during this period, he said.

SOM SOM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Transactions notebook: Bucs re-sign Minter, add Haeg

Veteran linebacker Kevin Minter is remaining with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, ESPN reported Friday. The 29-year-old Minter had 34 tackles in 16 games two starts last season in his second season with Tampa Bay. He has 299 ca...

Macron's popularity jumps as French approve of coronavirus response

French President Emmanuel Macrons popularity rating jumped to a more than two-year high, according to an opinion poll published on Friday, showing his handling of the coronavirus crisis was being given a big vote of confidence. Some 51 of t...

Govt should suspend NPR, CAA for 3 months amid coronavirus threat: Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader and former Union cabinet minister Salman Khurshid has suggested that the government should postpone the National Population Register NPR and other such things for three months in the face of the coronavirus threat. He...

North Korea fires unidentified projectile -Yonhap

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap said on Saturday, citing South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff.A Joint Chiefs spokesman could not immediately be reached. Japans coast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020