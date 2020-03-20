Two business premises sealed in Jammu for violating orders

Taking tough measures for stringent enforcement of orders issued under the National Disaster Management Act, the Jammu district administration on Friday sealed two business premises here, an official spokesman said. A team of the officers while visiting the different areas of the city to ensure the implementation of the orders issued to check spread of COVID-19, a salon in Gandhi Nagar locality was found open.

The salon was immediately closed and sealed, and also its owner was booked under Section 51 of the National Disaster Management Act, the spokesman said. Similarly, he said a provision store in the same area was also sealed and the owner was booked for not complying the orders issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) despite repeated instructions.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan has advised the business community of the district to scrupulously obey and comply with the orders issued by the DDMA as the same is being done in the larger interest of preventing the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives of the citizens, the spokesman said..

