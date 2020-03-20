Taj Lucknow shut till further orders due to singer Kanika Kapoor's visit

The Taj Hotel in Lucknow has been closed till further orders, Lucknow's District Magistrate said on Friday, hours after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently attended a party at the hotel, announced she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Kapoor had tested positive for the virus upon her return from London.

Meanwhile, all parties attended by Kapoor will be thoroughly investigated for details on the list of visitors, locations, and others. District Magistrate Lucknow will investigate the matter and submit the report to the state Home Department. Earlier in the day, the Lucknow administration had directed all offices and institutions to remain closed till March 23 in Khurram Nagar where four cases of the deadly virus, including Kapoor, have been reported.

However, hospitals, pharmacists, medical stores, path labs and other services under the Essential Commodities Act have been exempted from the order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

