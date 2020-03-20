Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taj Lucknow shut till further orders due to singer Kanika Kapoor's visit

The Taj Hotel in Lucknow has been closed till further orders, Lucknow's District Magistrate said on Friday, hours after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently attended a party at the hotel, announced she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:30 IST
Taj Lucknow shut till further orders due to singer Kanika Kapoor's visit
Photo courtesy (Taj Hotels twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI

The Taj Hotel in Lucknow has been closed till further orders, Lucknow's District Magistrate said on Friday, hours after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently attended a party at the hotel, announced she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Kapoor had tested positive for the virus upon her return from London.

Meanwhile, all parties attended by Kapoor will be thoroughly investigated for details on the list of visitors, locations, and others. District Magistrate Lucknow will investigate the matter and submit the report to the state Home Department. Earlier in the day, the Lucknow administration had directed all offices and institutions to remain closed till March 23 in Khurram Nagar where four cases of the deadly virus, including Kapoor, have been reported.

However, hospitals, pharmacists, medical stores, path labs and other services under the Essential Commodities Act have been exempted from the order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bucs' Godwin on ceding No. 12 to Brady: 'We'll see'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is prepared to welcome the face of the TB12 brand with open arms. Whether Godwin gives celebrated quarterback Tom Brady his No. 12 jersey could be an entirely different matter, however.My phon...

New York hair and nail salons to shut, but booze deemed 'essential'

Looking for liquid courage to help you survive the pandemic Rest assured, New York will permit liquor stores to remain open, even as Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered non-essential businesses to close to help slow the spread of the co...

Transactions notebook: Bucs re-sign Minter, add Haeg

Veteran linebacker Kevin Minter is remaining with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, ESPN reported Friday. The 29-year-old Minter had 34 tackles in 16 games two starts last season in his second season with Tampa Bay. He has 299 ca...

Macron's popularity jumps as French approve of coronavirus response

French President Emmanuel Macrons popularity rating jumped to a more than two-year high, according to an opinion poll published on Friday, showing his handling of the coronavirus crisis was being given a big vote of confidence. Some 51 of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020