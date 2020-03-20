Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five Bangladeshi tourists sent for Covid-19 tests in Odisha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kendrapara
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:39 IST
Five Bangladeshi tourists sent for Covid-19 tests in Odisha

Five Bangladeshi nationals, all of a family, were on Friday sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack from Kendrapara district for COVID-19 tests. Based on local feedback, the Jamboo marine police traced the foreign nationals, including a 7-year-old boy, in a village in Mahakalpada area on Thursday, a senior official said.

The tourists, all bonafide residents of Satakhira district in Bangladesh, were found travelling with valid passports and visas, said Kedrapara Collector Samarth Verma. Though they had landed here on March 17, they skipped the online registration process in the state government's COVID-19 registration portal, he said.

It has been made mandatory by the government, Verma said. They should have gone for self-isolation for 14 days upon arrival to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But they did not, he added. After preliminary health checkup at the hospital, the foreign nationals did not show any symptoms of COVID-19, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bucs' Godwin on ceding No. 12 to Brady: 'We'll see'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is prepared to welcome the face of the TB12 brand with open arms. Whether Godwin gives celebrated quarterback Tom Brady his No. 12 jersey could be an entirely different matter, however.My phon...

New York hair and nail salons to shut, but booze deemed 'essential'

Looking for liquid courage to help you survive the pandemic Rest assured, New York will permit liquor stores to remain open, even as Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered non-essential businesses to close to help slow the spread of the co...

Transactions notebook: Bucs re-sign Minter, add Haeg

Veteran linebacker Kevin Minter is remaining with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, ESPN reported Friday. The 29-year-old Minter had 34 tackles in 16 games two starts last season in his second season with Tampa Bay. He has 299 ca...

Macron's popularity jumps as French approve of coronavirus response

French President Emmanuel Macrons popularity rating jumped to a more than two-year high, according to an opinion poll published on Friday, showing his handling of the coronavirus crisis was being given a big vote of confidence. Some 51 of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020