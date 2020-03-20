Rajasthan CM appeals NGOs to help govt in fighting coronavirus

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday appealed to NGOs to cooperate with the government in its efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. The state government is constantly taking strict steps to prevent the spread of the pathogen. Non-governmental organizations can play an effective role in creating awareness among the public about the disease, he said.

While holding a discussion with representatives of the NGOs, Gehlot said these organisations work in different areas and in times like this, they can use their experience and help the government, the chief minister said. They can help in providing resources such as medicines, food and raising awareness and clearing misconception surrounding COVID-19, Gehlot said. State Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said there was no longer any need to send samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune or any other place. Adequate arrangements have been made for isolation facilities in every district. There is no dearth of masks and medical devices, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.