Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan CM appeals NGOs to help govt in fighting coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 23:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 23:02 IST
Rajasthan CM appeals NGOs to help govt in fighting coronavirus

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday appealed to NGOs to cooperate with the government in its efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. The state government is constantly taking strict steps to prevent the spread of the pathogen. Non-governmental organizations can play an effective role in creating awareness among the public about the disease, he said.

While holding a discussion with representatives of the NGOs, Gehlot said these organisations work in different areas and in times like this, they can use their experience and help the government, the chief minister said.  They can help in providing resources such as medicines, food and raising awareness and clearing misconception surrounding COVID-19, Gehlot said.  State Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said there was no longer any need to send samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune or any other place. Adequate arrangements have been made for isolation facilities in every district. There is no dearth of masks and medical devices, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Completion of 2020 U.S. Census extended into August amid coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 U.S. Census, the decennial tally that helps determine political representation and federal aid, will be extended by two weeks, a census official said on Friday, as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the bureaus ability to send workers...

Bucs' Godwin on ceding No. 12 to Brady: 'We'll see'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is prepared to welcome the face of the TB12 brand with open arms. Whether Godwin gives celebrated quarterback Tom Brady his No. 12 jersey could be an entirely different matter, however.My phon...

New York hair and nail salons to shut, but booze deemed 'essential'

Looking for liquid courage to help you survive the pandemic Rest assured, New York will permit liquor stores to remain open, even as Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered non-essential businesses to close to help slow the spread of the co...

Transactions notebook: Bucs re-sign Minter, add Haeg

Veteran linebacker Kevin Minter is remaining with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, ESPN reported Friday. The 29-year-old Minter had 34 tackles in 16 games two starts last season in his second season with Tampa Bay. He has 299 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020