Manish Tewari seeks probe into suicide by Punjab youth in Safdarjung hospital

Congress member Manish Tewari on Friday demanded a probe into "suicide" by a 23-year-old youth who had returned from Sydney with his mother on March 18, saying that if he was suffering from coronavirus, there was no condition "that a suicide could have taken place".

Congress member Manish Tewari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress member Manish Tewari on Friday demanded a probe into "suicide" by a 23-year-old youth who had returned from Sydney with his mother on March 18, saying that if he was suffering from coronavirus, there was no condition "that a suicide could have taken place". Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, he said the youth, Tanveer Singh, hailed from his constituency Anandpur Sahib.

Tewari said that Singh was examined at the airport and it was found that "probably he has temperature". The Congress leader said that the mother of the youth was not informed where he was being taken. He said the mother asked from people and informed her family members that probably he had been taken to Safdarjung Hospital.

He said they were not told about his whereabouts at the hospital and were told to go to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The Congress MP said that they again returned to Safdarjung Hospital after a struggle and got to know that a person has committed suicide.

"His dead body kept lying there for hours. Yesterday, post-mortem was not done the entire day. After I talked to the police, post mortem was done today morning," Tewari said. He asserted the entire matter of a youth getting down at airport, going to hospital and committing suicide should be probed.

"If someone felt that he is suffering from coronavirus, there was no condition that a suicide could have happened," he said. "There is need to sensitively probe the issue. Also, because it shows that probably we are not prepared to deal with psychological implications of coronavirus," he said.

Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West), said on Wednesday," A COVID-19 patient committed suicide by jumping from the Safdarjung Hospital. The deceased has been identified as Tanveer Singh. He was admitted at hospital today at 9 pm after returning from Sydney, Australia." (ANI)

