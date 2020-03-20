Aviation ministry officials who came in contact with MP Dushyant Singh go into self quarantine

Aviation ministry said on Friday that its officials, who came in close proximity with MP Dushyant Singh on March 18 in Parliament, have gone for self quarantine as a precautionary measure. Earlier in the day, Singh and his mother former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje had announced that they were self-isolating themselves after attending a party last week with singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Singh is a member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, which held its last meeting on March 18, where senior aviation ministry officials were also present. According to sources, P S Kharola, Civil Aviation Secretary had attended the meeting and has gone for self quarantine.

However, it is not yet clear whether Air India Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal, who too was present in the meeting, has gone for self-isolation. "Officers of the Ministry of Civil Aviation who attended the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on March 18 and came in close proximity with referred Honourable Member of Parliament have gone into self quarantine from Friday evening as a precautionary measure," stated the ministry's Twitter handle on Friday night.

