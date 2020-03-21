Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR against singer Kanika Kapoor for partying despite infected with coronavirus

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and had attended a party in Taj Hotel Lucknow, has been booked for negligence by Uttar Pradesh police.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 01:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 01:14 IST
FIR against singer Kanika Kapoor for partying despite infected with coronavirus
Kanika Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and had attended a party in Taj Hotel Lucknow, has been booked for negligence by Uttar Pradesh police. The FIR is registered under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in Lucknow.

Kapoor on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. She took to Instagram on Friday to share her health condition. "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward," said Kapoor in the post.

She had returned from the UK on March 11. The 'Baby Doll' singer also revealed that contact mapping of people who have been in touch with her is also underway.

Meanwhile, all the events attended by Singer Kanika Kapoor will be thoroughly investigated for the list of visitors, locations etc. District Magistrate Lucknow will investigate the matter and submit the report to the state's Home Department. This comes amid a spiralling number of cases of coronavirus pandemic in the country. Government advisories are asking people to avoid crowded places and immediately report to authorities if one is found infected with the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Completion of 2020 U.S. Census extended into August amid coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 U.S. Census, the decennial tally that helps determine political representation and federal aid, will be extended by two weeks, a census official said on Friday, as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the bureaus ability to send workers...

Bucs' Godwin on ceding No. 12 to Brady: 'We'll see'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is prepared to welcome the face of the TB12 brand with open arms. Whether Godwin gives celebrated quarterback Tom Brady his No. 12 jersey could be an entirely different matter, however.My phon...

New York hair and nail salons to shut, but booze deemed 'essential'

Looking for liquid courage to help you survive the pandemic Rest assured, New York will permit liquor stores to remain open, even as Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered non-essential businesses to close to help slow the spread of the co...

Transactions notebook: Bucs re-sign Minter, add Haeg

Veteran linebacker Kevin Minter is remaining with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, ESPN reported Friday. The 29-year-old Minter had 34 tackles in 16 games two starts last season in his second season with Tampa Bay. He has 299 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020