FIR against singer Kanika Kapoor for partying despite infected with coronavirus

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and had attended a party in Taj Hotel Lucknow, has been booked for negligence by Uttar Pradesh police. The FIR is registered under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in Lucknow.

Kapoor on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. She took to Instagram on Friday to share her health condition. "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward," said Kapoor in the post.

She had returned from the UK on March 11. The 'Baby Doll' singer also revealed that contact mapping of people who have been in touch with her is also underway.

Meanwhile, all the events attended by Singer Kanika Kapoor will be thoroughly investigated for the list of visitors, locations etc. District Magistrate Lucknow will investigate the matter and submit the report to the state's Home Department. This comes amid a spiralling number of cases of coronavirus pandemic in the country. Government advisories are asking people to avoid crowded places and immediately report to authorities if one is found infected with the virus. (ANI)

