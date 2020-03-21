BJP seeks review of crop losses due to unseasonal rains

With unseasonal rains and hailstorms lashing parts of eight districts in Marathwada region of Maharashtra recently, the BJP has sought a review of the crop losses. Parts of Aurangabad, Jalna, Osmanabad, Latur, Beed, Nanded, Latur, Hingoli districts witnessed unseasonal rains and hailstorms at some places in the last couple of days.

BJP state general secretary and a member of the Legislative Council, Surjeetsingh Thakur, on Friday sent a letter to the divisional commissioner, in which he demanded that the assessment of damaged crops be conducted immediately. "The unseasonal rains and hailstorms have ruined the standing crops of food grains and fruits. The region had faced severe drought in the recent past and now this rain has landed farmers in trouble," he said.

"Therefore, the government agencies should undertake a survey of the losses immediately," he said..

