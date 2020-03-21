Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Couple gets hitched, six people attend ceremony in Tirumala

Despite the Sri Venkateswara Temple bearing a deserted look due to the coronavirus threat, a couple entered into wedlock in the temple premises on Friday evening with only six people attending the ceremony.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 12:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 12:37 IST
Coronavirus: Couple gets hitched, six people attend ceremony in Tirumala
A couple got married in Tirumala on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Despite the Sri Venkateswara Temple bearing a deserted look due to the coronavirus threat, a couple entered into wedlock in the temple premises on Friday evening with only six people attending the ceremony. The devotees are not even allowed to climb the hill amid the threat of the infection, however, this pre-booked wedding was allowed to be performed yesterday by the authorities.

The marriage was performed at "Kalyana Vedika" (marriage hall) situated at the Tirumala hill. The bride and groom belong to Tadepalli in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Every year large number of marriages take place during this auspicious season at the Tirumala hill. However, due to coronavirus threat, all "darsanams" and other religious rituals have been stopped since yesterday.

Meanwhile, Tirumala hill has almost become deserted where usually almost 80,000 devotees visit the temple everyday. But after the COVID-19 crisis, the Andhra Pradesh government and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) have decided to cancel darsanams for the devotees. The decision came into effect from Friday afternoon.

On Friday, the hill became almost empty and only the priests and TTD staff were allowed. Though, darsanam for devotees have been closed, all poojas and other services are being performed as usual. Meanwhile, the state government has ordered all major temples in the state to shut down till the end of the month due to mounting coronavirus threat.

Public prayers at Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala have been stopped from 12 noon on Friday for one week as a precautionary measure to prevent the coronavirus spread. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Norwegians: Olympics must wait until virus 'under control'

The Norwegian Olympic Committee wants the Tokyo Games only to take place once the coronavirus outbreak is under firm control worldwide. The NIF laid out its position in a letter sent to IOC President Thomas Bach on Friday, entitled Olympic ...

Students vacate DU hostel complex in view of COVID-19

In the wake of COVID-19, students residing in the Delhi University DU hostel complex have started vacating the facility as a precautionary measure to check the disease. Since the students were asked to vacate the hostel only on Friday, they...

Fire in Serbian capital Belgrade kills 6, injures 6 more

A fire early on Saturday in a residential building in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, has killed six people and injured six more, police said. The firefighters received the alarm call around 4 a.m., Serbian state television RTS reported.The ...

No lockdown for now, but will have to do it if needed: Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Saturday said it had not imposed a lockdown for now, but would have to do if the need arises in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.. During his first-ever digital-only press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020