Coronavirus: Couple gets hitched, six people attend ceremony in Tirumala

Despite the Sri Venkateswara Temple bearing a deserted look due to the coronavirus threat, a couple entered into wedlock in the temple premises on Friday evening with only six people attending the ceremony. The devotees are not even allowed to climb the hill amid the threat of the infection, however, this pre-booked wedding was allowed to be performed yesterday by the authorities.

The marriage was performed at "Kalyana Vedika" (marriage hall) situated at the Tirumala hill. The bride and groom belong to Tadepalli in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Every year large number of marriages take place during this auspicious season at the Tirumala hill. However, due to coronavirus threat, all "darsanams" and other religious rituals have been stopped since yesterday.

Meanwhile, Tirumala hill has almost become deserted where usually almost 80,000 devotees visit the temple everyday. But after the COVID-19 crisis, the Andhra Pradesh government and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) have decided to cancel darsanams for the devotees. The decision came into effect from Friday afternoon.

On Friday, the hill became almost empty and only the priests and TTD staff were allowed. Though, darsanam for devotees have been closed, all poojas and other services are being performed as usual. Meanwhile, the state government has ordered all major temples in the state to shut down till the end of the month due to mounting coronavirus threat.

Public prayers at Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala have been stopped from 12 noon on Friday for one week as a precautionary measure to prevent the coronavirus spread. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

