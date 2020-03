UP health minister, who attended party with singer Kanika Kapoor, tests negative for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who had attended a party with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor days before she tested positive for coronavirus, on Saturday tested negative for COVID-19, the King George Medical University here said. The 66-year-old minister had gone into self-isolation after the test in Lucknow on Friday soon after Kapoor announced that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

"Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has tested negative for COVID-19," KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh said. "Samples of 28 people who came in contact with him have also tested negative," he said.

On Thursday, Singh was in Greater Noida to address a press conference to talk about the BJP-led state government's achievements over the past three years. Three MLAs -- Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Tejpal Nagar, some administration officials and several journalists who were present at the press conference also went on self-isolation after it became known that the minister had come in contact with Kapoor.

