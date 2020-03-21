Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP health minister, who attended party with singer Kanika Kapoor, tests negative for COVID-19

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 14:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 14:02 IST
UP health minister, who attended party with singer Kanika Kapoor, tests negative for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who had attended a party with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor days before she tested positive for coronavirus, on Saturday tested negative for COVID-19, the King George Medical University here said. The 66-year-old minister had gone into self-isolation after the test in Lucknow on Friday soon after Kapoor announced that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

"Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has tested negative for COVID-19," KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh said. "Samples of 28 people who came in contact with him have also tested negative," he said.

On Thursday, Singh was in Greater Noida to address a press conference to talk about the BJP-led state government's achievements over the past three years. Three MLAs -- Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Tejpal Nagar, some administration officials and several journalists who were present at the press conference also went on self-isolation after it became known that the minister had come in contact with Kapoor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Russia's top carmaker Avtovaz reports first coronavirus cases

Russias largest carmaker Avtovaz reported the first two cases of the coronavirus among its workers, it said on Saturday. Russia, which has so far reported 253 cases of the virus and one death, has introduced a raft of economic and social me...

Goa Archbishop cancels Sunday mass for 'janata' curfew

Archbishop of Goa Filipe Neri Ferrao cancelled the Sunday mass at all churches in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modis call for janata curfew to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. No mass with congregation should be celebrated at places of wo...

Norwegians: Olympics must wait until virus 'under control'

The Norwegian Olympic Committee wants the Tokyo Games only to take place once the coronavirus outbreak is under firm control worldwide. The NIF laid out its position in a letter sent to IOC President Thomas Bach on Friday, entitled Olympic ...

Students vacate DU hostel complex in view of COVID-19

In the wake of COVID-19, students residing in the Delhi University DU hostel complex have started vacating the facility as a precautionary measure to check the disease. Since the students were asked to vacate the hostel only on Friday, they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020