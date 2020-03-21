Quake hits parts of Odisha, no casualty reported

A magnitude-4 earthquake struck parts of Odisha on Saturday, officials said. No loss of life or property has been reported so far in the quake that hits Malkangiri and adjoining areas, they said.

The epicentre of the quake was located around 42-km south-southeast of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas said. The quake was recorded around 11.15 am, the official said.

There was no report of any casualty due to the tremor, Malkangiri district Collector Manish Agarwal said. Though there was no damage to properties, cracks appeared in some buildings in Malkangiri town after the earthquake, which was felt in several areas including Khairaput and Mathili blocks, a police official said.

