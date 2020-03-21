Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Twelve people, who have travelled by two different trains recently, have been tested positive for coronavirus, said the Railway Ministry on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 14:38 IST
12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Twelve people, who have travelled by two different trains recently, have been tested positive for coronavirus, said the Railway Ministry on Saturday. While eight of the 12 passengers had travelled from Delhi to Ramagundam on AP Sampark Kranti Express on March 13, four had travelled on Godan Express from Mumbai to Jabalpur on 16th March.

The ministry has asked people not to travel on passenger and long-distance trains unless absolutely necessary. "Railways has found that 4 passengers travelling on Godan Express (Train 11055) from Mumbai to Jabalpur on 16th March in B1 Coach have been tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.They came to India from Dubai last week. All concerned have been alerted to take necessary action," tweeted the Railways ministry.

"8 passengers who had travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March have tested positive of COVID-19 yesterday. Passengers are advised to avoid non-essential travel for the safety of fellow citizens," it added. Moreover, the ministry said two passengers who were marked mandatory quarantine were deboarded after they were found to be travelling Rajdhani train between Bengaluru and Delhi today.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 271, including 32 foreigners. A number of trains have been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus scare.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday announced to close its food plazas, refreshment rooms, Jan Aahars and cell kitchens as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from Sunday. Meanwhile, South Western Railway hiked the cost of platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 50 till March 31, 2020, to stop overcrowding on railway platforms to contain the spread of the contagious disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Spain's coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300, close to 25,000 cases - Health Ministry

Spains death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared on Saturday to 1,326 from 1,002 on Friday, according to the countrys Health Ministry latest data.The number of registered cases in the country rose to 24,926 on Saturday from 19,980 in ...

FIVB postpones four volleyball tournaments amid COVID-19 outbreak

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Federation International De Volleyball FIVB has postponed four major tournaments that were scheduled to be played in May. The tournaments affected after this decision are a 1-star event scheduled fr...

Air India special flight to bring back Indians from Rome delayed

An Air India special flight for Rome, to bring back Indian nationals including students stranded in the European country amid the coronavirus outbreak, has been delayed by one and half hours. The special flight was scheduled to depart at 14...

Soccer-Man United, City donate to food banks as Premier League helps communities

Manchester United and Manchester City are the latest Premier League clubs to spring into action to help their communities during the coronavirus pandemic, joining forces to donate 100,000 pounds 117,000 to support local food banks.Respondin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020