Prakash Javadekar reviews measures to contain coronavirus in Pune

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 15:19 IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday reviewed the measures taken by the Pune district administration to control the spread of coronavirus in the city. The minister, who hails from Pune, held a video conference with Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaiskar, District Collector Naval Kishor Ram and other officials.

"The entire world is fighting the menace of coronavirus. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, we are also involved in this fight with all awareness. The PM is reviewing the measures and all the chief ministers are also reviewing measures," he said. Javadekar said since he is from Pune, he held a meeting with officers and praised them for working towards reducing traffic on the roads, ensuring that people work from their homes and creating a public movement to control the spread of the contagion.  "This is a grave menace. There is no need to be scared but one has to be careful," he added.

While listing out measures like washing hands, maintaining social distancing and not going to crowded places, he said the city has sufficient number of beds for treating those with symptoms and that the people coming to Pune in cars are being checked and provided information. "I spoke to officers and asked them about their expectations from the Centre. I will put forth their demands to the ministries like Health, Railways, etc. and follow it up. We are working towards ensuring that three lakh families get ration for three months in advance," he said.

The minister said Sunday is Janata Curfew and people have to be together against the virus..

