Farooq Abdullah releases Rs 1 Cr from his MPLAD funds to check spread of coronavirus in J&K

  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 15:24 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 15:24 IST
NC president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah released an amount of Rs one crore from his MPLAD funds on Saturday to combat the spread of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir. "The party president and Srinagar MP released an amount of Rs one crore from his MPLAD funds today to combat the COVID-19 threat in Jammu and Kashmir," a National Conference (NC) spokesperson said.

He added that of the said amount, Rs 50 lakh have been earmarked for SKIMS, Srinagar while Rs 25 lakh each for Budgam and Ganderbal districts in central Kashmir. The Srinagar parliamentary constituency, which is represented by Abdullah in the Lok Sabha, is spread over the three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.

