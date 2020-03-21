Left Menu
Punjab police warns against spreading rumours about COVID-19

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 15:33 IST
The Punjab Police on Saturday warned of strict action against those indulging in spreading unsubstantiated claims and fake news about coronavirus. Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said those found guilty of indulging in such acts will be penalized and dealt with under the relevant provisions of law.

In an advisory issued here, the DGP warned people against spreading baseless rumours and falsehood. He also issued a series of 'dos and don'ts' against using mobile phones and social media platforms to spread mischievous and unsubstantiated information, which can create unnecessary panic and hardship to the people. These are tools that help keep everyone connected and informed, Gupta said, warning people against sending WhatsApp forwards, or posting and spreading fake news on the deadly disease. Gupta requested the general public not to create panic or unrest through malicious forwards and social media posts.  Pointing out that Covid-19 pandemic affects each one, Gupta said, "It impacts our daily lives and livelihoods." "The virus can be devastating for our families, friends and community," he said, adding the safety and welfare of each one of our family members, work colleagues and everyone around is of paramount importance, with the authorities doing their best to battle the problem. Punjab has reported six COVID-19 cases so far. PTI CHS VSD  SRY

