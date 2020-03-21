7 personnel injured as mob attacks police station in Rajasthan's Baran

At least seven police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, were injured and several vehicles damaged after a mob pelted stones at a police station in a failed attempt to release an accused from custody in neighbouring Baran district. The incident took place late on Friday night as the 200-strong mob vandalised police jeeps among other vehicles in the premises.

Earlier that evening, a local community leader Imtiyaz Maulana was arrested from his home in Baran city as he was wanted in a criminal case lodged by a man about a month ago. Maulana was booked under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 452 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code for entering the victim's house and beating him up over an issue.

Around 10 pm, the enraged mob of around 200 people stormed into Baran City police station to free the accused and pelted stones and damaged police jeeps, Circle inspector (CI), Baran City police station, Ramkishan Verma said, adding that the frenzied group were allegedly followers of Maulana. However, the accused was not there and had already been moved to another police station in the district, the CI added.

At least seven police personnel, including an assistant sub inspector, sustained injuries in the attack and were discharged from hospital after being treated, Verma said. Police have booked 50 identified people and around 200 unnamed others under relevant sections of IPC, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for interfering into official working apart from damaging government property and an investigation has been initiated into the matter, the CI said.

At least 19 people involved in the mob attack have been detained for interrogation, he added. The situation was brought under control as the police dispersed the mob in time, Circle Officer Mahavir Sharma said while adding thata probe is underway.

