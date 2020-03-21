Man held for firing at shopkeeper in Delhi's Sangam Vihar

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing at a shopkeeper in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Saturday. Radhey Shyam (52), who runs a grocery store in the area, was shot at by Ved Prakash and his associates on Friday, they said.

Shyam received a bullet injury in the attack and was rushed to a hospital. He told police that an associate of the accused was killed by his son-in-law Pardeep due to personal enmity in December 2019. Prakash and his associates attacked Shyam to exact revenge for the killing, a senior police officer said.

"After investigation, police nabbed Prakash who was previously involved in 11 criminal cases," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. One country-made pistol, two live cartridges and a motorcycle were seized from his possession, the DCP said, adding that efforts were under way to nab the other accused.

