People not taking lockdown seriously, says Nagpur civic chief

  Nagpur
  Updated: 21-03-2020 18:29 IST
  Created: 21-03-2020 18:29 IST
People not taking lockdown seriously, says Nagpur civic chief Nagpur, Mar 21 (PTI)People of Nagpur are not taking the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak seriously, its municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said on Saturday. He said a survey of the ground situation by civic officials found most shops had downed shutters but there was considerable traffic on the roads.

Provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act are in place in the city which allows officials to impose measures like lockdown and quarantine to quell an outbreak. "Despite repeated appeals, people are not taking the lockdown seriously. I appeal to citizens to not go out unless it is absolutely essential," he said at a press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

