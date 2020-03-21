Delhi riots: Minorities Commission takes stock of affected areas

A fact-finding committee of the Delhi Minorities Commission has started assessing the damage caused during last month's riots in northeast district which claimed 53 lives and injured over 200 people. The 10-member committee chaired by Supreme Court lawyer M R Shamshad is taking stock of the affected areas with the help of about 30 volunteers, Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said.

In a door-to-door survey, the panel is filling assessment forms to register the damage caused to property and to record the details of dead and injured during the violence, Khan said. The Commission will also track those who did not get compensation or whose FIRs were not registered by police, he said. It has set up a help desk at Mustafabad Eidgah, where volunteers, including advocates, are present whole day to provide assistance to victims.

Nearly 50 people died and scores others were injured in violence and arson in many parts of north east Delhi, besides massive damage of shops, schools, houses and vehicles..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.