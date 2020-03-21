Coronavirus: Maha minister Bansode chairs review meet in Latur
Maharashtra minister Sanjay Bansode on Saturday chaired a review meeting in Latur in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak and asked people to support measures set in place by the administration. The meeting took place in the Latur collectorate and police, civic and health officials were present.
"People coming from Mumbai, Pune and abroad must be screened. People should not panic. They must support measures taken by the administration, including 2-day shutdown, to stop the spread of the virus," he said. Collector G Sreekanth asked the health department to submit a proposal regarding creation of a ward for contagious diseases in every primary health centre in the district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
