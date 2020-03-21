Gorakhnath temple in UP to remain closed till Mar 31 amid coronavirus scare

The Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Gorkahpur city has been closed for devotees till March 31 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. According to temple authorities, the decision has been taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people to practice social distancing to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

"The temple has been closed for devotees till March 31. However during this period, the daily morning and evening 'aarti' will be performed as usual by designated priests only," the temple's PRO Vinay Gautam said. The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 283 on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

