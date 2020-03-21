C'garh: 6 security personnel injured in encounter with naxals

Six security personnel wereinjured, two of them seriously, in an encounter with naxals inChhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district on Saturday, thepolice said

The gunfight took place in a forest in Chintagufaarea, a senior police official here said

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot, the officialsaid, adding that further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.