Farooq Abdullah releases Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD fund to combat COVID-19

National Conference President and Srinagar MP Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Saturday released an amount of Rs 1 crore to combat COVID-19 threat in Jammu and Kashmir from his MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) fund. "Out of Rs 1 crore, Rs 50 lakh has been earmarked for SKIMS (Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences) Srinagar and Rs 25 lakh each for Budgam and Ganderbal districts," National Conference said in a release.

"As per directions from party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Anantnag MP Hasnain Masoodi has released Rs 1 crore to combat the threat of COVID-19 in his constituency. The amount will be equally distributed to Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts," the party added. Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that a total of 283 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. Out of the total number, four people have died and 22 others have recovered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.