Bridge constructed over Teesta River in North Sikkim opened for traffic: Defence Ministry

In a relief to the residents of Lachen in North Sikkim, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday opened for traffic 360-feet-long bailey suspension bridge over Teesta River in Munshithang near Chungthang town. "The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday opened for traffic 360 feet long bailey suspension bridge over Teesta River in Munshithang near Chungthang town," said the Defence Ministry in a statement.

The 86 Road Construction Company (RCC) of 758 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), under the Swastik project, commenced the construction of the bridge in October 2019 and completed it in January 2020. The approach roads to the bridge have also been constructed. The bridge will give impetus to tourism and facilitate the movement of logistics for the Armed Forces deployed in forwarding areas.

In June 2019, a steel bridge of 180 feet span at the same location was completely damaged due to a massive cloud burst resulting in severing the lines of communication in the North District of Sikkim. The connectivity was kept open by routing the traffic through restricted Army land. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

