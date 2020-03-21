Left Menu
Development News Edition

Compliance with lockdown in Nagpur very high, says top cop

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 20:18 IST
Compliance with lockdown in Nagpur very high, says top cop
"If you come across anyone who has returned from any foreign country recently and not observing quarantine then it can be informed to the administration for further action," Mundhe said. Image Credit: ANI

Compliance with the lockdown announced in Nagpur for the coronavirus outbreak was 99 percent for non-essential establishments with 90 percent people off the roads on the first day on Saturday, the city's police commissioner BK Upadhyay said. He said the action was taken against 348 people who took to the streets for joyrides.

"Almost 99 percent nonessential establishments were closed in the city and 90 percent of the people did not come out. The action was taken against 53 people who kept their establishments open," said Upadhyay. Municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said a person who was not following home quarantine rules was isolated by police as he was refusing to cooperate.

"If you come across anyone who has returned from any foreign country recently and not observing quarantine then it can be informed to the administration for further action," Mundhe said. Nagpur guardian minister Nitin Raut said the state government would help daily wagers affected by the lockdown.

He added that domestic passengers were also being screened for the virus at the airport here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Terrorists shot at civilian, victim hospitalised

Terrorists in Kashmirs Kulgam district shot at and injured a civilian on Saturday evening, police said.In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, Terrorists shot at a civilian in Turigam area of Kulgam this evening. Injured shifted to hospital f...

Royal Air Maroc suspends all domestic flights until further notice

Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc RAM suspended its domestic flights until further notice to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the state news agency said on Saturday.The Kingdom has reported 96 cases of the flu-like disease. Reporting By Ahmed...

Esports-Van Buren wins all-star battle after Verstappen pulls out

Red Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen pulled out of the second All-Star Esports Battle on Saturday but Rudy Van Buren, the Worlds Fastest Gamer in 2017, made sure there was a Dutch winner anyway.The 20-lap race on a virtual Indianapoli...

'Stay at home' to avoid coronavirus, UK govt tells vulnerable

Britain on Saturday urged 1.5 million people identified by the National Health Service NHS as being at higher risk of severe illness if they contract coronavirus to stay at home to protect themselves. The country has been stepping up measur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020