Compliance with lockdown in Nagpur very high, says top cop

Compliance with the lockdown announced in Nagpur for the coronavirus outbreak was 99 percent for non-essential establishments with 90 percent people off the roads on the first day on Saturday, the city's police commissioner BK Upadhyay said. He said the action was taken against 348 people who took to the streets for joyrides.

"Almost 99 percent nonessential establishments were closed in the city and 90 percent of the people did not come out. The action was taken against 53 people who kept their establishments open," said Upadhyay. Municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said a person who was not following home quarantine rules was isolated by police as he was refusing to cooperate.

"If you come across anyone who has returned from any foreign country recently and not observing quarantine then it can be informed to the administration for further action," Mundhe said. Nagpur guardian minister Nitin Raut said the state government would help daily wagers affected by the lockdown.

He added that domestic passengers were also being screened for the virus at the airport here.

