Essential services will remain open during Janta Curfew: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that establishments providing essential services, such as grocery shops, petrol pumps, medicine shops, will remain open in the state during 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday. He urged the people of his state not to panic or fear and adhere to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for observing a 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. The chief minister issued these directions on Saturday during a review meeting with all Deputy Commissioners in the state, District Food and Supplies Controllers, grocery wholesalers, retailers and vendors through video-conference. During the meeting, Khattar issued directions to meet the potential challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

He directed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure there was no shortage of any essential commodity in their respective areas and nobody indulged in panic-buying, profiteering or hoarding. If necessary, Deputy Commissioners can close establishments not connected with providing essential goods and services, he said. He also said business establishments in the state should take special care of their employees who are on leave during this period and should not deduct their salaries.

The government would consider making arrangements for staggered arrival of wheat for Rabi procurement, which is slated to start from April 1, in order to prevent the gathering of people in the grain markets, he said. The chief minister said the state government will ensure there is no obstruction in the supply and transportation of essential commodities and all necessary support will be given to traders.

He said that to avert the risk of the spread of the virus, merchants should promote cashless transactions. Khattar directed the District Deputy Commissioners to ensure people don't pay heed to rumors. The Haryana government has decided to restrict public dealing in government offices across the State.

