Delhi Police constable promoted, others awarded for endangering their lives in line of duty

One Delhi Police constable received an out of turn promotion and five other personnel were conferred with the Asadharan Karya Puraskar for their exemplary work, officials said on Saturday. Constable Rajiv, posted in Dwarka district, has got an out of turn promotion while Assistant Sub-Inspector Ravindra, posted in Central District, and Head Constable Joginder Singh, HC Vijay, HC Sanej and HC Krishan, all posted at Mundka police station in Outer District, was conferred with the Asadharan Karya Puraskar by the Delhi Police Commissioner, they said.

Rajiv was patrolling in Dwarka Sector-26 on the intervening night of March 15 and 16. After getting information from a security guard about firing at an L&T construction site, he reached the spot and nabbed one of the accused persons whose three associates fled from the spot. Later, they returned and opened fire at Rajiv. The constable sustained a bullet injury on his face during the incident, police said. On Tuesday around 8.30 PM, Ravinder heard a sound of firing and saw three people scuffling. He stopped his bike and caught two persons near Noor-E-Illahi, Anand Sagar Road after a brief chase, they said. Joginder Singh, Vijay, Sanej, and Krishan have been conferred with Asadharan Karya Puraskar for putting their lives in danger in the line of duty, officials added.

