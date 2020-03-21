Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven more coronavirus cases in Gujarat, number rises to 14

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 21:03 IST
Seven more coronavirus cases in Gujarat, number rises to 14

Seven new coronavirus cases were found in Gujarat on Saturday, taking the number of confirmed patients to 14, officials said. A 52-year-old woman from Kutch districtwith a travel history to Mecca tested positive for the infection in the evening.

So far five cases have been reported in Ahmedabad, three in Surat and Vadodara each, and one each in Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Kutch, officials said. "The woman from Kutch with travel history to Mecca for Haj tested positive, though her husband tested negative.

We have carried out survey in the entire village in Lakhpat tehsil from where she hails, but nobody else with infection symptoms has been detected," said Kutch collector Praveena D K. Five other patients who tested positive on Saturday are all men with history of travel to Dubai, USA and Sri Lanka, health department officials said.

A seventh patient, a 69-year-old man from Surat, had not traveled abroad, but visited Delhi and Jaipur recently, they said. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani visited Ahmedabad civil hospital and announced that the new 1,200-bed super-specialty block at the hospital will be reserved for coronavirus patients.

Similar facilities will be set up in Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat, he added. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel also visited SSG Hospital in Vadodara to review the situation.

Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja warned those spreading misleading information about coronavirus on social media platforms. "Action will be taken against people who are spreading fake WhatsApp messages to create panic and confusion. Cases will be registered against them," Jadeja said.

The state reported its first two coronavirus positive cases on Thursday. The government said it has started coronavirus testing facilities at Surat and Bhavnagar medical colleges in addition to existing two laboratories.

It has already ordered closure of schools, colleges, coaching classes, gyms, water parks, multiplexes and other public places. To prevent gathering of people, the authorities in some districts have imposed section 144 of the CrPC..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Haryana restricts public dealings in govt offices amid coronavirus threat

Taking a step further to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, the Haryana Government on Saturday decided to restrict the public dealings in government offices across the state. A spokesperson of the government said that as ...

Terrorists shot at civilian, victim hospitalised

Terrorists in Kashmirs Kulgam district shot at and injured a civilian on Saturday evening, police said.In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, Terrorists shot at a civilian in Turigam area of Kulgam this evening. Injured shifted to hospital f...

Royal Air Maroc suspends all domestic flights until further notice

Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc RAM suspended its domestic flights until further notice to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the state news agency said on Saturday.The Kingdom has reported 96 cases of the flu-like disease. Reporting By Ahmed...

Esports-Van Buren wins all-star battle after Verstappen pulls out

Red Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen pulled out of the second All-Star Esports Battle on Saturday but Rudy Van Buren, the Worlds Fastest Gamer in 2017, made sure there was a Dutch winner anyway.The 20-lap race on a virtual Indianapoli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020