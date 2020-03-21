Left Menu
Teachers, non teaching staff permitted to work from home till March 31: Amit Khare

In a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, the teachers and non-teaching staff of universities, colleges and schools are permitted to work from home till March 31, Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) said on Friday.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 21:27 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 21:26 IST
Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development. Image Credit: ANI

In a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, the teachers and non-teaching staff of universities, colleges and schools are permitted to work from home till March 31, Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) said on Friday. "In view of coronavirus spread, teachers and non-teaching staff of universities, colleges and schools are permitted to work from home till March 31," Khare said.

Earlier, on Wednesday MHRD had directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and all educational institutions in the country to postpone all exams including JEE Main till March 31 in view of coronavirus outbreak. The Ministry has requested all teachers and educational institutes to maintain regular communication with students and resolve their queries. It has also appealed to parents, students, and teachers not to panic.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country has climbed to 283. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

