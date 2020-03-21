Left Menu
Punjab govt permits distilleries to manufacture sanitisers

The Punjab government on Saturday granted permission to distilleries to manufacture and supply sanitisers in wake of the rise in coronavirus cases in the state. Punjab Food and Drug administration Commissioner K S Pannu said the permission was granted purely on temporary basis for a period of 10 days.

Moreover, the manufacturers will supply the sanitisers to government institutions in Punjab only and no part of it will be supplied outside the state, a government release quoting Pannu said. It is also directed that the producer will use the standardised materials only and shall supply the material at a price which shall not be more than the price fixed by the Punjab government.

Pannu further informed that the drug control officers of the area shall inspect manufacturing units on daily basis to take stock of quality, and quantity of production and its supply and the units have been asked to maintain proper record of the manufacturing and supply of the material. He said it has become necessary to ensure the availability of essential medical items required for the prevention of spread of virus.

Apart from the other measures taken to contain COVID-19, it is essential to make hand sanitisers abundantly available for the use of public, health workers and other functionaries associated with the task of prevention and spread of the deadly infection. There are reports that the demand for hand sanitisers is growing day by day and the existing manufacturing facilities are not able to meet the expanding demand, he said, adding that taking advantage of the demand and supply mismatch many traders are indulging in black marketing of the product.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Saturday said it will suspend bus services on select 50 routes on Sunday. Transport Minister Razia Sultana, in a statement here, said buses on 50 identified routes would be operational from Monday.

