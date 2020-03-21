Western Railway cancels jumbo block to prevent spread of COVID-19

Western Railway on Saturday cancelled the jumbo block planned over it on up fast line and STA line between Mumbai Central and Matunga Road as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "The Jumbo block planned over Western Railway on up fast line and STA line between Mumbai Central & Matunga Road on 21 and22-3-2020 from 2350 to 0350 hrs ie night hours is cancelled," Western Railway tweeted.

Earlier today, Western Railway cancelled six trains as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, people in large numbers were seen waiting at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Saturday to board trains.

A total of 12 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 64. In India, 283 people have tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

