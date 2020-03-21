Left Menu
Rajghat Bus depot reduces 50 pc manpower to observe 'Janata Curfew' tomorrow

Observing the crucial step of Janata Curfew to curtail the ongoing surge of Covid19, tomorrow Rajghat Bus Depot second would have lesser manpower reducing it to 50 per cent.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 22:11 IST
Representative image.

By Joymala Bagchi Observing the crucial step of Janata Curfew to curtail the ongoing surge of Covid19, tomorrow Rajghat Bus Depot second would have lesser manpower reducing it to 50 per cent.

An official from Rajghat Bus Depot second on being a condition of anonymity inside the bus depot said, "Tomorrow we have reduced 50 per cent man power from every section to observe the crucial Janata curfew." On being asked about the disinfecting process of the public service vehicles he said, "due to the rush we have started disinfecting the vehicles since 7:30 am and will continue till 6:00 pm. Till now (5 pm) we have disinfected 1625 vehicles."

Generally, on any normal day, more than 22 workers remain involved in disinfecting the vehicles since the wake of Covid19. Arun Kumar, Auto-rickshaw driver who came to Rajghat Bus depot to sanitize his vehicle. "Tomorrow I will stay at home and enjoy precious time with my family. PM announced Janata Curfew for our safety and security. I think this as essential as the sanitizers," said

E Rickshaw driver Salim Ansari who came for vehicle sanitization at the same depot said, "We are not getting enough passengers these days and it is also true that we are facing financial troubles however right now my only concern is how to keep myself safe. Nothing can be more important than life." In a measure to combat the ongoing menace of Covid19 Prime Minister gave a clarion call of Janata Curfew tomorrow from 7 am to 9 pm.

Janata curfew would bar people from stepping out of their home for 14 hours except people working in essential services. A grocery shop owner from Lajpat Nagar market 2 Harish Singh said, "I have asked most of my customers to get all the essentials today itself. If staying inside our house for a day helps every one of us to fight coronavirus I think we should not give it a second thought, after all it is for us, our future." (ANI)

