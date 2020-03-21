Coronavirus: 50 people in HP placed under home quarantine

A day after two confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Himachal Pradesh, 50 people in Kangra district were placed under home quarantine on Saturday, an official said. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said the 50 people who had come in contact with the two positive cases would be shifted to health institutions if required.

A 32-year-old man from Harchakkian tehsil and a 64-year-old woman from Dohabe village in Shahpur subdivision was found to be suffering from coronavirus on Friday. Dhiman said 12 new suspected cases of coronavirus were tested on Saturday and all of them were reported negative.

A total of 1,030 suspected cases are under surveillance in Himachal Pradesh, out of which 387 have completed 28 days and are safe from COVID-19, he said.

