Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: MCOCA invoked against gangster, 2 aides for extortion

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 23:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 23:27 IST
Mumbai: MCOCA invoked against gangster, 2 aides for extortion
Unit XI of the Crime Branch had arrested Mandvikar, Gopal Yadav and Vijay Gupta for trying to extort money from a businessman living in the western suburbs, an official said Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against gangster Harish Mandvikarand two if his aides in an extortion case, police said

Unit XI of the Crime Branch had arrested Mandvikar, Gopal Yadav and Vijay Gupta for trying to extort money from a businessman living in the western suburbs, an official said

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait imposes partial curfew nationwide to curb coronavirus

Kuwait will impose a nationwide curfew starting on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 4 a.m. to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency KUNA said, citing the cabinet.Kuwait, which went into virtual lockdown on Thursday, has ta...

Tunisia allocates $850 million to combat effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars 850 million to combat the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday. Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpo...

Report: NFL sends update to players

The NFL sent an update to players Saturday on its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pro Football Talk. The website wrote that it got a copy of the memo from NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills, which reportedly was sent t...

Britain 'two or three weeks' behind Italy on coronavirus - PM Johnson

Britain was only two or three weeks behind Italy on the spread of coronavirus, prime minister Boris Johnson said.In comments carried in the Sunday Telegraph and other Sunday newspapers, Johnson said Britains health service could be overwhel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020