Mumbai: MCOCA invoked against gangster, 2 aides for extortion

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against gangster Harish Mandvikarand two if his aides in an extortion case, police said

Unit XI of the Crime Branch had arrested Mandvikar, Gopal Yadav and Vijay Gupta for trying to extort money from a businessman living in the western suburbs, an official said

