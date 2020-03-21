Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt asks airlines to let 'home quarantine' passengers fly to their home

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 23:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 23:31 IST
Govt asks airlines to let 'home quarantine' passengers fly to their home

The central government on Saturday instructed Indian airlines to let the passengers, coming from abroad and instructed to be under home quarantine, take domestic transit flights. As per current instructions, they can fly to their home and then quarantine for 14 days, said A K Gadpayle, principal consultant (DGHS), Control Room Triage, COVID-19 Screening Centre, IGI Airport.

"It is brought to the notice of undersigned by the doctors team, working for screening of passengers who are travelling from abroad at IGI Airport New Delhi, that airlines administration are refusing the passenger to board for local/national travel who are marked home quarantine," he said. "In this regards, I am putting the guidelines given by the Joint Secretary (H) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Govt. of India on March 19, 2020, as below: 'As per present instruction they can fly to their home and then quarantine for 14 days. That's why, at triage the health team are linking such passengers to the concerned states' IDSP," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait imposes partial curfew nationwide to curb coronavirus

Kuwait will impose a nationwide curfew starting on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 4 a.m. to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency KUNA said, citing the cabinet.Kuwait, which went into virtual lockdown on Thursday, has ta...

Tunisia allocates $850 million to combat effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars 850 million to combat the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday. Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpo...

Report: NFL sends update to players

The NFL sent an update to players Saturday on its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pro Football Talk. The website wrote that it got a copy of the memo from NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills, which reportedly was sent t...

Britain 'two or three weeks' behind Italy on coronavirus - PM Johnson

Britain was only two or three weeks behind Italy on the spread of coronavirus, prime minister Boris Johnson said.In comments carried in the Sunday Telegraph and other Sunday newspapers, Johnson said Britains health service could be overwhel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020