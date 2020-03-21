Left Menu
Beaches, restaurants in Goa to remain closed till March 31

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said beaches, restaurants and many public places will remain closed till March 31 in the wake of preventing coronavirus spread in the country.

  • ANI
  • Panaji (Goa)
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 23:59 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 23:52 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said beaches, restaurants and many public places will remain closed till March 31 in the wake of preventing coronavirus spread in the country.

Speaking to ANI Sawant said, "Tourists should not come to Goa before March 31. Beaches, restaurants and many public places will remain closed, in wake of COVID-19." Earlier on Saturday Sawant held a press conference and said that even though there has not been a single positive case in Goa, considering the critical phase the country is going through in the COVID-19, it is necessary to be more vigilant and take all preventive measures that are required to prevent the community transmission of the virus.

The government has decided to seal the borders for the entry of all types of passenger vehicles coming through the States of Maharashtra and Karnataka from midnight today. This will not affect the movement and entry of essential goods and other cargo and bonafide residents of Goa. The Transport Department will reduce KTC and other Public Transport Services by Road to bare minimum level.

Also, Private sector has been requested to consider work from home wherever feasible. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

