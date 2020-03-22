Coronavirus: Jamia Millia Islamia students temporarily suspend protest against CAA

Jamia Millia Islamia students on Saturday temporarily suspended their sit-in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made by the Jamia Coordination Committee, a group comprising JMI students and alumni. The group was formed after alleged police brutality on the campus on December 15.

"We temporarily suspend the ongoing 24 hour sit-in protest at Gate no. 7, JMI and appeal to all protesters to kindly take the situation with utmost seriousness and save themselves and others from this fatal illness," the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) said in a statement. The JCC said the "university was vandalised, students terrorised" but in the face of the pandemic facing the nation, "we shall direct all our efforts to its containment, relief work and spread of awareness among people".

The members of the committee said they are not in favour of 'janata curfew' and no situation must be utilised to normalise curfews. "We again appeal to the government to repeal the discriminatory anti-constitutional CAA, NRC and the NPR. The current crisis is a clear reminder of the fact that humanity is for all irrespective of religion," the JCC said.

"Withdraw the Foreigners (Tribunals) Amendment Order, 2019 and withdraw all instructions for construction of detention camps and release all people in detention camps after running COVID-19 tests on them," it added. The students demanded adequate monetary and policy measures to combat COVID-19.

"Doctors need proper medical infrastructure such as safety gear and testing kits, more than appreciation and heroism," the JCC said. "The affected people must not be treated as criminals. They should be given adequate treatment and proper facilities in isolation," it added.

The students also appealed to the central government to immediately suspend the exercise of NPR which in ongoing in many states and direct all its efforts in fighting coronavirus..

