Coronavirus: Two districts in Kashmir valley cancel gazetted holidays of govt employees

District authorities in Srinagar and Ganderbal on Saturday ordered cancellation of all gazetted holidays of government employees in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In separate orders by the respective district magistrates of the two districts, all government officers and officials who might be on leave were asked to report to duty as and when required or asked.

"Officers/officials of essential services/emergency services and those associated with measures being taken for control of coronavirus shall not avail any gazetted holidays/ restricted holidays/Sunday or any leave," the orders read. The orders also directed private persons and organisations requisitioned for providing services for the COVID-19 related activities to comply with such orders without fail.

The order states that non-compliance with instructions under the order or creating obstructions in the implementation of such measures will attract strict action as warranted..

