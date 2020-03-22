Covid-19: Moradabad jail suspends meeting between inmate and family till Mar 31

Moradabad jail authorities have suspended till March 31 inmate-family meeting at the facility and are distributing ayurvedic and allopathic medicines among the prisoners to protect them from the novel coronavirus, an official said. Jail Superintendent Umesh Singh said, "We are facing challenge to protect the all prisoners in the over-crowded jail from coronavirus. So, we have stopped all public meetings till March 31." "To protect the prisoners, we had already reduced the number of visitors and days last week. But we completely stopped the entry of visitors and appearance of undertrials in the different courts till March 31," he said. "To increase the immunity (of prisoners), we are distributing many ayurvedic and allopathic medicines among them," he added

No positive case of coronavirus has been reported in the jail.

