Terrorists shot at civilian, victim hospitalised

Terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam district shot at and injured a civilian on Saturday evening, police said.

In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, "Terrorists shot at a civilian in Turigam area of Kulgam this evening. Injured shifted to hospital for treatment. Identified as Waseem Ahmed Mir of Turigam. A Case is registered." (ANI)

