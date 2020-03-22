Terrorists shot at civilian, victim hospitalised
Terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam district shot at and injured a civilian on Saturday evening, police said.
In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, "Terrorists shot at a civilian in Turigam area of Kulgam this evening. Injured shifted to hospital for treatment. Identified as Waseem Ahmed Mir of Turigam. A Case is registered." (ANI)
