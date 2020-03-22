Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara under lockdown till March 25
In a high-level meeting held on Saturday, it was decided that Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara will remain under lockdown till March 25, said Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.
In a high-level meeting held on Saturday, it was decided that Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara will remain under lockdown till March 25, said Gujarat Chief Minister's Office. However, shops selling daily necessities and essentials things like vegetables, dairy products, and medical items will remain open.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said that there are total 13 positive cases of coronavirus in the State. Rupani also appealed to the people to take precautionary measures and follow government guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory on ways to enforce social distancing and has suggested shutting down all educational institutions, gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. In India, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 315. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Vadodara boy who lost hands, legs in accident to write class 12 exam using elbow
The final day's play of Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Saurashtra in Rajkot to be played in empty stadium.
Rajkot court awards death sentence to man for raping, killing minor in 2018
COVID-19: Rajkot Gold Dealers Association orders shut down of 400 jewellery showrooms in city
Coronavirus: Surat diamond hub in Guj shut between Mar 24-31