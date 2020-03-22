Left Menu
Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara under lockdown till March 25

In a high-level meeting held on Saturday, it was decided that Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara will remain under lockdown till March 25, said Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In a high-level meeting held on Saturday, it was decided that Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara will remain under lockdown till March 25, said Gujarat Chief Minister's Office. However, shops selling daily necessities and essentials things like vegetables, dairy products, and medical items will remain open.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said that there are total 13 positive cases of coronavirus in the State. Rupani also appealed to the people to take precautionary measures and follow government guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory on ways to enforce social distancing and has suggested shutting down all educational institutions, gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. In India, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 315. (ANI)

