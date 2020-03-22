Coronavirus: Jharkhand govt requests Railways to put ban on trains entering from other states

In order to help contain the spread of coronavirus, Jharkhand Chief Secretary DK Tiwari has written to the Railway Board Chairman requesting him to ensure that no train from outside the state enters Jharkhand from March 22 to March 31. He also mentioned in the letter that the state authorities have put stringent restrictions on public gathering and crowding in the and hence necessary co-operation in this regard should be extended from the side of Railways.

"Considering the emergent situation developing due to the spread of Novel Coronavirus, you are requested to ensure that no trains from outside enter the State of Jharkhand from March 22 to March 31," stated the letter written to the Railway Board Chairman. There have been so far 315 positive cases of coronavirus in the country so far. (ANI)

