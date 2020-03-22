Left Menu
Social distancing best way to defeat coronavirus, prevent its spread: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the 'Janata Curfew,' being observed across the country is a battle against coronavirus pandemic and that social distancing is the best way to defeat it.

  • ANI
  • Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 11:28 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 11:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking to reporters on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the 'Janata Curfew,' being observed across the country is a battle against coronavirus pandemic and that social distancing is the best way to defeat it. "Janata Curfew is being observed across the country today. It is a battle against coronavirus. Social distancing is the best way to defeat the pandemic and prevent its spread," the chief minister told ANI.

He also assured people that the state government has taken all necessary measures to fight COVID-19. The state government has taken several steps, including shutting down of metro and bus services for today, to check the spread of the virus in the state.

The Janata curfew is being observed around the country from 7 am till 9 pm on March 22 on Prime Minister Modi's appeal. Modi had on Thursday urged citizens to remain at their homes as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19.

India so far has 324 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of these, 23 people have tested positive in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

