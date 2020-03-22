Left Menu
Chandigarh administration orders lockdown till March 31

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 14:43 IST
With Chandigarh reporting six positive cases of COVID-19, the Union Territory Administration on Sunday ordered a lockdown imposing restrictions till March 31 including suspension of public transport to prevent spread of the infection. “Till 31st March, all non-essential establishments including Offices, Schools, Colleges, factories and other business establishments shall remain closed. All public transport shall also remain suspended,” said an official statement here.

“All are also advised to stay indoors and not to come out unless there is urgency,” it said. However, essential services including vegetable shops, ration shops, chemists etc shall remain open, it said.

The statement said that people are advised not to believe in rumours and take all preventive steps as being communicated from time to time by authorities concerned. Earlier in the day, the Congress government in Punjab announced its decision to enforce lockdown in the entire state till March 31 in the wake of the threat of coronavirus outbreak.

“Ordered statewide lock down till 31st March to check spread of Covid 19,” Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted. He informed that all essential and government services would continue during the lockdown in Punjab, where 14 have so far tested positive for COVID-19.

